Cassie Ventura’s Songwriter Pal Backs Up Her Abuse Claims
‘COMPLETELY TRAUMATIZED’
Singer-songwriter Tiffany Red has written an open letter to Sean Combs in support of Cassie Ventura’s abuse accusations against the rapper and hip-hop record executive, claiming she witnessed Combs force her friend to leave her own birthday party to allegedly have sex with male sex workers. Red, a Grammy winner who has written songs for artists like Zendaya, Joe Jonas, and Jason Derulo, said she felt “felt helpless” and “scared” when Combs yelled and cursed at Ventura during the confrontation. “I was terrified for Cassie and completely traumatized,” she recalled about that night in August 2015. “Your abuse of power has inflicted ongoing harm on countless individuals, including myself, my friends, and my peers… It has to stop.” When Rolling Stone reached out to Combs with a series of questions, a representative sent back a previous statement from the rapper in which he wrote, “I did not do any of the awful things being alleged.”