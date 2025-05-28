Cassie Welcomes Third Child as Diddy Trial Continues

President Donald Trump’s dismantling of Task Force KleptoCapture, an anti–corruption initiative set up in 2022 to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs, has set off a “dizzying” shift in “dirty money coming into the United States,” a source told the New York Times. In addition to shutting down the task force, the Trump administration has also ordered the Justice Department to end the enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, banning businesses from paying bribes. Under former President Joe Biden’s tenure, KleptoCapture traced yachts, jets and luxury properties hidden behind shell companies in global tax havens, which were sold to help fund Ukraine’s defense against Russia. The task force’s most prominent case involved the 2022 seizure of a $300 million yacht owned by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov. After its shutdown in February, KleptoCapture scored a post-mortem victory in March, NYT reported. After a lengthy legal battle and several attempts by the Trump administration to interfere with the process, a judge ruled that Kerimov was the true owner of the yacht and that the U.S. government was allowed to sell it.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Trump Move Helped Russian Billionaires Hide Their CashСПАСИБО!The KleptoCapture task force hunted down the offshore assets of Russian oligarchs to fund Ukraine’s military defense.
- 2Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Reach Relationship Milestone ‘MOVING FAST'The pair confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post in March.
Partner updateAD BY AdobeThis Photo Editor Gives Your Pics a Studio-Level Glow UpON CLOUD NINEEffortlessly take your photography to the next level with Adobe Creative Cloud.
- 3Cassie Welcomes Third Child as Diddy Trial ContinuesNEW BEGINNINGSThe singer is now a mother of three only days after testifying against Diddy.
- 4Tech Billionaire Warns of Looming Jobs ApocalypseGULP“It sounds crazy, and people just don’t believe it.”
Shop with ScoutedLelo’s Top-Rated Luxury Sex Toys Are Up to 40% Off Today GOOD VIBES ONLYYou can save up to 40 percent on luxe sex toys.
- 5Miley Cyrus Addresses Rumors About Jennifer Lawrence FeudWRECKING BALLFans speculated that Cyrus’ ex-husband Liam Hemsworth cheated on her with Jennifer Lawrence.
- 6ICE ‘Grabbing People Out of Their Cars’ on Martha’s VineyardDYSTOPIANImmigration agents reportedly rounded up around 40 people in the course of several traffic stops on Tuesday.
- 7Hoda Kotb Reveals Why She Really Left ‘Today’CHANGING PRIORITIESKotb got candid about her January 2025 departure from the long-running morning show.
- 8Scientists Warn ‘Invisible’ Asteroids Could Head for EarthWORRIED YET?Our nearest planetary neighbor is hiding potentially deadly asteroids—and we might not see them till it’s too late.
Shop with ScoutedBioré’s Aqua Rich SPF Is Like the Cult-Favorite Japanese OneWHITE CAST-PROOFBioré’s $15 UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen is the ultimate sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen.
- 9Harvard Yields After Legal Battle Over its Slave PhotosJUST OUTCOMEThe university is handing pictures taken during a vile pseudoscience “study” in 1850 over to a South Carolina Museum.
- 10Brace Yourselves for Years of Killer Heat and Climate ChaosSCORCHED EARTH“Higher global mean temperatures translates to more lives lost,” a scientist said.
Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump are already taking the next step in their relationship after going Instagram official. The lovebirds are reportedly planning to shack up by year’s end, with one insider telling the Daily Mail that the pair are “moving fast” and are “always together now.” Trump, 47, even has all the security codes to her 49-year-old boyfriend’s Florida mansion and “can come and go as she pleases,” according to the source, adding, “She has total access to his life.” Trump has also reportedly made herself at home. “She’s got some clothes there, her toiletries, some cosmetics. She’ll throw in a load of laundry while she’s there, or help herself to something in the fridge. You’d think she owns the place!” the source said, calling the relationship “good” for Woods. In March, the professional golfer confirmed his relationship with Trump, Donald Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, with a carousel of photos showing them together in various states of coziness. “Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together,” Woods captioned the post.
Looking to give your photos an extra POP? Whether it’s snaps of food, pets, or yourself, Adobe Creative Cloud takes your photos from good to great.
In Lightroom, you can easily make small but impactful edits like increasing a photo’s brightness and rebalancing its colors. Plus, Lightroom also lets you organize photos with albums and collections. For more precise edits, Photoshop gives you the power to remove distracting background objects and combine multiple photos to create eye-catching double exposure effects. And that’s just two of the over twenty apps available in the Adobe Creative Cloud.
However, editing is just part of the process. Click here to discover even more products to enhance your shots.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Cassie Welcomes Third Child as Diddy Trial Continues
Cassie Ventura and husband Alex Fine welcomed their third child days after the singer testified against her ex Sean “Diddy” Combs, someone close to Ventura told ABC News. Ventura was eight months pregnant when she appeared for her four days of testimony at the New York courthouse two weeks ago, and was rushed to a hospital in the city Tuesday after suddenly going into labor. The source said Ventura and Fine will post an official update on their child in the future. Ventura revealed the new addition to her family on Instagram in February, sharing photos of her, Fine, and their two daughters, Frankie and Sunny. The caption read: “🤰🏽💙 #3” the blue heart prompting many users online to believe she was expecting a son. Following her testimony at the Diddy trial, Ventura’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, read a statement on her behalf. It read: “This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me… I’m glad to put this chapter of my life to rest. As I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy, I ask for privacy for me and for my growing family.” Ventura’s testimony covered the abuse she endured during the 11 years she was with the rapper, who is charged with prostitution, sex trafficking, and racketeering.
AI could erase half of all entry-level white-collar jobs and hike unemployment to 10-20 percent within the next one to five years, tech billionaire Dario Amodei warns. Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic—one of the leading companies developing artificial intelligence—told Axios that the government and AI companies need to stop “sugar-coating” the scale of the threat and warn people of the looming job apocalypse facing industries like finance, tech, and law. “We, as the producers of this technology, have a duty and an obligation to be honest about what is coming,” Amodei said. “I don’t think this is on people’s radar.” He added that most Americans are “unaware that this is about to happen” to junior positions in the corporate world. “It sounds crazy, and people just don’t believe it,” Amodei said. But there are some signs the crisis is already here. Meta announced it would reduce its payroll by 5 percent shortly after CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan that his company and others are working on AI that “can effectively be a sort of mid-level engineer that you have at your company that can write code.” Top Trump ally Steve Bannon also told Axios the issue of AI job elimination will likely play a major role in the 2028 presidential election, and that “entry-level jobs that are so important in your 20s are going to be eviscerated.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re looking for an NSFW gift for your S.O. or just a self-care treat to spice up solo play on any day, Lelo has everything you need to keep the good vibes going all year long. Lelo is known for being the ‘designer’ sex toy brand, and while its offerings are some of the best on the market, its prices are on the steep side. However, in celebration of Masturbation Month, Lelo is slashing its prices. You can save up to 40 percent! No codes needed.
Lelo’s sale includes a range of discounted luxury sex toys, but if you’re new to the brand, the Soraya 2 is a fan favorite that’s suitable for sex toy beginners and connoisseurs alike. This updated version of the bestselling premium rabbit vibrator is engineered with dual-stimulation features, allowing for both clitoral and G-spot orgasms. Plus, the controls are right at your fingertips for customized pleasure. Play with twelve different vibration settings that range from a teasing murmur to a satisfying pulse. The Soraya 2 will always leave you coming... back for more.
After two years of radio silence, Miley Cyrus is finally ready to speak about the alleged feud between her and Jennifer Lawrence. Cyrus finally put the rumors to bed, Page Six reported Wednesday, after a fan asked if her gold dress in the 2023 music video for “Flowers” was a pointed dig at Lawrence, who wore a similar gown during the 2012 Hunger Games premiere. “No, but I love that dress of hers,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer responded. Gossip about the potential rivalry circled the two stars after some fans suspected that Cyrus’ ex-husband Liam Hemsworth cheated on her with Jennifer Lawrence during filming for The Hunger Games. Cyrus divorced Hemsworth in 2020 after only about a year of being married. In her 2023 video, Cyrus celebrated her independence by belting “I can hold my own hand, yeah, I can love me better than you can” in her hit “Flowers.” In the music video, she dons a gold gown that looked suspiciously similar to Lawrence’s famous dress, complete with midriff cutouts. But Cyrus confirmed there was no bad blood between the two industry icons while signing autographs before her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Lawrence herself shut down the rumors years earlier, calling the outfits “a coincidence” and denying any romantic involvement with Hemsworth.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents rounded up more than three dozen people on Tuesday across Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, local newspaper The Vineyard Gazette reported. The sweeps were carried out as part of a series of traffic stops with the help of FBI and DEA agents and picked up about 40 people, the paper reported. “You should be ashamed of yourselves,” one person was heard to shout at several agents gathered outside Menemsha Coast Guard station on the island, where a number of detainees were being held prior to being transferred to the mainland. ICE has not released names or any details of any alleged criminality on the part of those it detained. It claimed the detainees included a child sex offender and a member of the notorious MS-13 gang. “ICE and our federal partners made a strong stand for prioritizing public safety by arresting and removing illegal aliens from our New England neighborhoods,” the agency said in a statement. Local police in Oak Bluff, Martha’s Vineyard, say they were not notified about the sweeps ahead of time, though residents say rumors of a raid had been circulating since earlier in the year.
Hoda Kotb has no regrets about departing from Today. Speaking to People, Kotb reflected on her emotional decision to leave the long-running morning show in January after 18 years. And rest assured, there was no bad blood behind her departure. Instead, Kotb, 60, chose to prioritize time with her two daughters, Haley, 8, and Hope, 6, after Hope was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Since her diagnosis, Kotb says Hope requires “constant care,” which made the show’s rigid schedule too difficult to maintain. However, the mom of two assured People that Hope remains a “happy, healthy, rambunctious, amazing kid.” Kotb first joined Today in 2007 as host of its fourth hour broadcast, where she became a breakout star alongside co-host Kathy Lee Gifford. In 2018, she took on anchoring the show’s main hour alongside Savannah Guthrie, making them the first female anchor duo in Today’s 73-year history. Kotb previously told Jimmy Fallon that she’d realized it was time to leave the show while celebrating her 60th birthday last summer. Kotb remains on good terms with her former co-hosts, and even revisited her old job this week as a recurring guest on Jenna Bush Hager’s solo hour, Today with Jenna & Friends.
At least three city-killing asteroids are lurking around our nearest planetary neighbor—and could strike Earth with little warning, a new study found. Scientists from Brazil, France, and Italy warned that the sun’s glare can obscure asteroids orbiting in sync with Venus, making them nearly impossible to detect. Venus is currently 62 million miles from Earth and, for now, our closest interplanetary neighbor. Three of these space rocks—measuring between 330 and 1,300 feet in diameter—follow especially unstable orbits that bring them perilously close to our planet. “Co-orbital status protects these asteroids from close approaches to Venus, but it does not protect them from encountering Earth,” the scientists warned. In the ultimate doomsday scenario, an impact could unleash energy a million times greater than the nuclear bomb the U.S. dropped on Hiroshima, Japan in 1945, leveling cities and triggering tsunamis, according to the Daily Mail. While NASA and other agencies track potentially hazardous asteroids, those sharing Venus’ orbit stay “invisible” due to the sun’s glare. The scientists said a space probe positioned near Venus, facing away from the sun, could improve detection—and give us the heads up we need.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
When it comes to solid, acne-friendly sunscreen formulas, no one does it better than Asia. Korea and Japan are the leaders in glow-boosting yet non-comedogenic SPF. Still, Bioré’s made-in-Japan Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen Serum SPF 50 has been *the* resounding cult favorite for years thanks to its non-greasy, invisible feel and glowy yet poreless finish. Basically, it’s the ultimate sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. It’s garnered a similar cult-status to the multitasking French pharmacy gem, Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (iykyk). This formula is touted for being suitable for all skin types, but those of us with oily skin are especially smitten with it because it absorbs into the skin and sets almost instantly upon application. While you can still get the Japanese sunscreen-moisturizer-primer on Amazon, the prices are highly inflated since it’s so difficult to find in the States. Naturally, when Bioré debuted its North American version of the viral beauty product, skincare obsessives took note.
The oil-free Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen-moisturizer hybrid, “inspired by Japanese sunscreen technology, modified to be US compliant,“ has already gone viral on TikTok, so we’re praying the U.S. version will stay in stock. The UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen is strikingly similar to the O.G. Japanese formula in terms of ingredients in performance and feel. The main difference is that the American formula contains fragrance—a mild but definitely noticeable citrusy scent. So, if you’re looking for a more accessible alternative to the KAO Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen, you won’t be disappointed (unless you’re sensitive or allergic to fragrances, of course).
Just like the original, the sheer, lightweight, and under-makeup-friendly sunscreen offers both UVA and UVB protection as well as a solid SPF 50. Plus, it’s also totally white-cast-proof, making it an excellent choice for all skin tones, from fair to deep. The formula is best described as a gel-cream hybrid, delivering a dose of hydration to the skin and a finish that strikes the perfect balance between dewy and matte. More impressively, the affordable sunscreen is powered by the brand’s invisible micro-defense technology, which allows its aqua capsules to release moisture upon application, evenly covering the skin’s surface to help prevent UV rays from reaching the skin.
Its innovative delivery system reduces the need for reapplication throughout the day and allows it to play well with your other skincare and makeup—no pilling or shedding. Whether you’re looking for an accessible dupe to the Japanese formula or just an affordable SPF that won’t clog your pores in warmer weather, Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen will give your current skincare lineup (and your complexion) a major glow-up.
A woman has emerged victorious from a lengthy legal battle with Harvard over possession of two images of an enslaved father and daughter who she believes are her descendants. The daguerreotypes, believed to have been taken by a Harvard professor in 1850 as part of discredited study into Black racial “inferiority,” will be delivered along with images of five other enslaved people to the the International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina, the state where the individuals were enslaved. Tamara Lanier, who believes she is the descendant of the subjects, known only as “Renty Congo” and “Delia,” celebrated the victory and expressed relief that they may now be treated with dignity. “I have been at odds with Harvard over the custody and care of my enslaved ancestors, and now I can rest assured that my enslaved ancestors will be traveling to a new home,” the New York Times reported her saying. “They will be returning to their home state where this all began, and they will be placed in an institution that can celebrate their humanity.” Lanier called the ruling “a reckoning for all museums and institutions that currently hold plundered property,” while civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump hailed the “precedent-setting” verdict and said: “It does leave a bright trail for not just us but the next generation of civil rights lawyers to take up the cross and to continue to defend Black humanity on every level.”
Killer record-breaking heat and extreme weather are here to stay. According to top forecasters cited by the Associated Press, there’s an 80 percent chance the world will shatter another annual heat record in the next five years. A five-year forecast released Wednesday by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the U.K. Meteorological Office warns that the Earth is almost certain to exceed the international temperature threshold set a decade ago. Cornell University climate scientist Natalie Mahowald, who wasn’t involved in the research, said we should expect more extreme weather events such as hurricanes, droughts, floods, and typhoons. “So higher global mean temperatures translates to more lives lost,” the scientist said. The warning comes after the WMO confirmed 2024 as the warmest year on record at about 1.55°C above pre-industrial level, while the past ten years (2015-2024) have all been in the top ten, “in an extraordinary streak of record-breaking temperatures.” UN Secretary-General Antóno Guterres made it clear in January: “There’s still time to avoid the worst of climate catastrophe. But leaders must act—now.”