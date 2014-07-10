Atlanta is hot in the summer. Like, really hot. So if you’re not by a pool or sipping a very icey iced tea, you better get yourself some air conditioning. And where better to spend a nice cool afternoon than in Atlanta’s oldest operating indie cinema, which also happens to be its longest continuously operated movie theater, the Plaza Theatre. The Plaza began its life as an art deco gem showing movies and live performances in 1939 and has gone through a variety of stages before today’s lovely reincarnation. In the 70s it went through a brief stint as an X-rated adult cinema before an upgrade and clean sweep in the early 80s. The latest owners took over in 2012 and have completely revamped the theater with all 21st century necessities like plush chairs, gourmet concessions (including cocktails!) and digital projections, all while keeping the lovely old-school charm intact. Along with showing the best of today’s independent films, the Plaza host’s events like director visits and regular midnight screenings of the Rocky Horror Picture Show. Plus, the theater isn’t afraid to get into the classics having previously shown the original Japanese Godzilla and a Mad Max marathon. There’s a reason Men’s Journal named the Plaza the fifth best cinema in the world. You’re feeling cooler already, right?