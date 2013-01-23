Catdance Film Festival: The 7 Most Hilarious Shorts (VIDEO)

Cat cinema is finally getting the standing ovation it deserves! Every year, film lovers flock to Park City, Utah for the Sundance Film Festival, but this year, the first Catdance Film Festival combined a love for films and funny cat videos. Five of the feline-themed shorts were shown at the one-night festival on Jan. 19, but there were a number of even more hilarious and adorable submissions on their YouTube Channel that are sure to tickle your whiskers. From a cat pawing over a long-distance relationship to the fall of a YouTube star, see the best of the kitten clips.

The Trials and Tribulations of Patrick Chesterfield II

Cats are already entertaining enough, but throw in a British accent and you’re set! In this short, a British explorer, “once a knighted servant to the Queen,” is now forced to live the life of a peasant with his suffocating owner, trapped by his love for belly rubs.

Fallen Star: The Untold Story of a YouTube Sensation

Ever wonder what happens to YouTube cat stars after they’ve been forgotten? This melodramatic mockumentary about Muffin’s rise from stardom to obscurity is painted with interviews from friends and former friends of the kitty, akin to an E! True Hollywood Story episode.

8 To Go

A record-scratching DJ cat enters the world of drugs (catnip) and longs to play with electronic music producer, DeadMau5 in this hilarious trailer about a cat who ends up on the wrong side of the tracks. Comedian actress Heather McDonald, of Chelsea Lately, stars as the “Acatemy” award “viewee” plate-smashing cat owner.

Behind The Lens with Federico Feliné

Familiar with Frederico Fellini? Meet his copycat, Feliné, in this behind-the-scenes look at this director’s work. His films are described as “Italian neo-realism” meets “French new wave,” and Feliné has been heralded in such avant-garde works as “Catastrophe!!!”

Catalogue

This festival can’t have enough cat-related puns! In this entry, a couple gets more than they bargained for when they order furniture from a catalogue, including a kitty whose fur blends in perfectly with the duvet.

A Cat in Love

Setting the mood with Claude Debussy’s “Claire de Lune” playing in the background, this short features a forlorn cat heartbroken over its internet long-distance relationship. With the dialogue all in Japanese, this feline plays a Tokyo Sonata of its own.

A Change of Heart

A tatted-up tough guy shows his sensitive side when his feline companion, Buster, dies in this festival entry, and it’s the only thing that may save his doomed relationship with his girlfriend.