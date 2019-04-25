FBI Raids Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh’s Home and Office

FBI agents have conducted raids on the office and homes of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh as part of an investigation into the mayor’s book deals. Agents from the FBI and the Internal Revenue Service’s criminal investigation unit executed search warrants early Thursday morning, according to an FBI spokesperson. The investigators are looking into Pugh’s children’s book series Healthy Holly, which have grossed well over $500,000 since 2011. Thousands of the books have been paid for by businesses that have benefited from the mayor’s official actions. The Maryland state prosecutor is also conducting a criminal investigation of the book deals. Pugh, elected in 2016, is facing growing pressure to step down. Baltimore City Council, members of the state legislature, and the business-focused Greater Baltimore Committee have all called on her to resign. Pugh has been on medical leave since April 1 due to severe pneumonia, according to aides. City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young has been serving as mayor in her absence.