Catholic Church Has No Pope

Catholics are running wild through Vatican City! Probably not, but since Benedict XVI resigned at 8 p.m. Thursday, the church has been without a leader. This period between old pope and new, known as sede vacante, is not unusual, as most papacies end before a new pontiff is elected. It should take no more than 20 days for the College of Cardinals to decide on Benedict’s successor. During this time, the cardinals will also discuss issues within the Catholic church and challenges it will face. So it’s still kind of like a giant party. Kind of.