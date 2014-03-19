Catholic Group Wants Beer Boycott

CHEAT SHEET
Guinness, Heineken, and Sam Adams all made news by pulling their sponsorship of St. Patrick's Day parades in New York and Boston due to the organizers banning gay and lesbian groups. In response, Catholic League President Bill Donohue is calling on all Catholics to boycott the three companies. Donohue said in a press release that the event is a Catholic event, and "it is this Catholic element that angers those who are engaged in a bullying campaign against the St. Patrick’s Day parades. The bullies also have nothing but contempt for the constitutional rights of Irish Catholics." Oh, and while he will now no longer drink Guinness or Sam Adams, he declared, "Heineken was always slop, so there is no sacrifice there."