Jimmy Kimmel’s Band Leader’s Cause of Death Revealed

Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 11.14.25 10:44PM EST 
Cleto Escobedo
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 22: Cleto Escobedo attends as Keep Memory Alive hosts star-studded lineup at annual "Power Of Love" gala at MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive) Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive

The cause of death for Cleto Escobedo III, Jimmy Kimmel’s lifelong friend and longtime band leader on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, has been revealed after Escobedo died on Nov. 11 at the age of 59. According to the death certificate obtained by TMZ, the immediate cause of death was cardiogenic shock. It also listed several underlying causes, including vasodilatory shock, disseminated intravascular coagulation and alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver, as well as several other medical conditions Escobedo had, including sepsis, pneumonia and chronic kidney disease. A devastated Kimmel, who first met the musician when he was just 9 years old, delivered a touching tribute to his friend during his monologue on Tuesday’s episode of his show. “Even though I’m heartbroken to lose him, I’m going to take yet another lesson from him and acknowledge how lucky I was to have him, literally at my side, for so many years,” Kimmel told his viewers. Kimmel thanked Escobedo’s parents, Cleto II, who performed in Kimmel’s band alongside his son, and Sylvia, who was in the audience, “for making him and for sharing him with me and with all of us, and for treating me like their own son always.”

Read it at TMZ

2
Legendary ‘80s Rocker Retires From Music After 50-Year Career
FARE THEE WELL
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 11.14.25 9:48AM EST 
HAMAR, NORWAY - JUNE 02: David Coverdale from Whitesnake performs outside the Vikingship arena on June 02, 2022 in Hamar, Norway. (Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)
HAMAR, NORWAY - JUNE 02: David Coverdale from Whitesnake performs outside the Vikingship arena on June 02, 2022 in Hamar, Norway. (Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns) Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale announced on Thursday that it was time to hang up the “platform shoes and skin-tight jeans” and retire from music, thanking fans for supporting him throughout his career. “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, brothers and sisters of the Snake, a special announcement for you,” the 74-year-old icon told fans on YouTube. “After 50-plus years of an incredible journey with you—with Deep Purple, with Whitesnake, with Jimmy Page—The last few years have been very evident to me that it’s time really for me to hang up my rock and roll platform shoes and my skin-tight jeans. And as you can see, we’ve taken care of the lion’s wig. But it’s time for me to call it a day.” Raising a glass, the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Famer told fans, “I love you dearly. I thank everyone who’s assisted and supported me on this incredible journey. All the musicians, the crew, the fans, the family. It’s amazing.” The announcement was followed by a montage of Coverdale’s career, soundtracked by the 2011 Whitesnake song “Fare Thee Well.”

Read it at NY Post

3
NFL Star Sued Over Suspension-Causing Incident
‘DEFINITELY SELFISH’
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 11.14.25 6:10PM EST 
Alaric Jackson
Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

A Philadelphia woman has sued Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Alaric Jackson for allegedly recording her during sex without her consent, refusing to delete the video, then taunting her with it. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, states that the unnamed woman contacted the NFL about the May 2024 incident. Jackson, 27, was suspended for two games that August for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, though no details of the reason behind his suspension were given. Jackson’s agent told ESPN on Thursday that he wasn’t aware of the suit, and had no comment. An NFL spokesperson pointed to Jackson’s 2024 suspension. According to the lawsuit, the woman knocked Jackson’s phone away during sex. He then allegedly refused to delete the video when she asked, and said “she ‘would never know’ whether the recording was truly deleted.” Days later, Jackson reportedly told her he had deleted the video, only to send it to her the next day, “confirming that he had lied about its deletion,” the suit states. There is no allegation that Jackson shared the video with anyone else. The woman went to the Los Angeles Police Department, where she was told the video could be considered criminal in nature, but she did not pursue a case. “That’s behind us now, I’m keeping it in-house right now,” Jackson told reporters at the time of his unexplained suspension, adding, “I was definitely selfish, but it’s behind me now.” The suit alleges fraud, invasion of privacy and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Read it at ESPN

4
Forget Barbie. This Fan Favorite Doll Is Getting Its Own Movie
BLIND BOX BLOCKBUSTER
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.14.25 4:55PM EST 
Labubu
picture alliance/dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Labubu, the viral fuzzy dolls, is getting its own Sony-backed film, according to Deadline. The outlet reported that the project is in “early works” after the studio acquired the film rights to the blind box toys. The dolls were first created in 2015 by Kasing Lung, from Hong Kong. In 2019, Pop Mart took over the product after it had been manufactured previously by How2 Work. The colorful collectibles were part of Lung’s story series called “The Monsters,” which was inspired by Nordic folklore. The consumer doesn’t know which doll is inside the box until it’s opened—hence the term “blind box.” Last year, Labubu generated $430 million in revenue for Pop Mart, nearly a quarter of its total, according to the firm’s 2024 annual report. But in just the first half of 2025, it has raked in an impressive $670 million, accounting for more than a third of the company’s revenue.

Read it at Deadline

5
Disgraced Ex-Soccer Chief Pelted With Eggs by His Own Uncle
SCRAMBLED
Tom Latchem 

Lead Global Correspondent

Published 11.14.25 1:25PM EST 
Luis Rubiales with egg on his back.
X

A disgraced ex–soccer federation boss was pelted with eggs by his own uncle during a chaotic launch event for his new book about his World Cup downfall. Luis Rubiales, 48, the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, was seen on video promoting Matar a Rubiales—which translates as “Kill Rubiales”—when a man in the audience began shouting before hurling eggs at him. Rubiales dodged one but was hit in the back by another and then surged toward the assailant, who was detained outside and later identified as his uncle, according to Spanish media, reports The Telegraph. Rubiales became a global pariah after kissing Spain forward Jenni Hermoso, 35, without her consent during 2023 World Cup celebrations. He initially refused to quit and raged against “fake feminism,” before eventually resigning. He was convicted of sexual assault in February 2025, a verdict upheld by Spain’s High Court in June. It is not clear why his uncle would have wanted to pelt him with eggs at the book launch.

Read it at The Telegraph

6
‘Sharknado’ Franchise Storms Back After Seven-Year Hiatus
NOT FIN-ISHED
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Updated 11.14.25 4:13PM EST 
Published 11.14.25 3:52PM EST 
Sharknado
SyFy/The Asylum

A new entry in the made-for-television disaster comedy Sharknado franchise is in the works. Production and distribution company The Asylum is developing Sharknado Origins, a prequel to the 2013 original, with an expected release next summer, Variety reported. Casting has not yet been announced, but Ian Ziering, 61, and Tara Reid, 50, have played the lead couple in each of the previous six films, the most recent being 2018’s The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time. Their reps did not immediately respond to a Daily Beast inquiry. Anthony Ferrante will again direct. The low-budget Sharknado amassed a cult following after it premiered on SyFy in 2013, and its sequels included cameos from the likes of David Hasselhoff, Michele Bachmann and Ann Coulter. Donald Trump—who has repeatedly stressed that he is “not a fan of sharks”—was reportedly in talks to play the president in 2015’s Sharknado 3: Hell No! Instead, he decided to campaign for the real job.

Read it at Variety

7
Dog Shoots Its Owner in the Back With a Shotgun
MORE THAN A BITE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 11.14.25 9:41AM EST 
Shillington PD
6ABC

A Pennsylvania man was shot in the back by his own dog, police say. Officers from the Shillington Police Department in Berks County said they are still investigating the incident, which left the man in the hospital. According to the 53-year-old, he had been cleaning his firearm and placed it on the bed. He then sat on the bed, and the dog hopped up on it too. The gun discharged, and the man received injuries to his lower back. The dog “jumped onto the bed and set the gun off,” an officer said, according to ABC News. Police received reports of shots being fired at 11:13 p.m. on Tuesday. The man’s son and two other dogs were in the house at the time, although they were not in the room when the shooting occurred. When medics brought the man to the hospital, he “immediately went into surgery for his injuries,” officials said. On Wednesday, doctors said he was headed for a second surgery. The man’s current condition is not clear.

Read it at ABC News

8
Zoogoers Trapped in Dolphin Enclosure by Escaped Chimpanzee
APE ESCAPE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 11.14.25 1:40PM EST 
Published 11.14.25 1:39PM EST 
A chimpanzee appearing to smile
Indianapolis Zoo

An escaped chimpanzee caused chaos at the Indianapolis Zoo on Friday, prompting visitors to flee to their cars and take shelter in a nearby dolphin enclosure. The chimp, believed to be a “curious and active” female called Mara, escaped from her compound at around 10 a.m., Fox 59 Indianapolis reported, causing visitors to scatter. Pictures from the scene show the chimp perched on top of the enclosure, while visitors were ushered inside nearby buildings for safety. “I’m on a Field Trip at the Indianapolis Zoo with 37 kids, parents, and teachers. Why is there a Chimpanzee on the loose at the Zoo?” asked bus driver Sherman Williams on the zoo’s Facebook page, as other visitors left to take cover. By 11:42 a.m., the situation was resolved after the chimp was sedated and returned to her enclosure. Zoo officials praised their staff’s swift response and confirmed that guests were safe at all times. The zoo reopened to the public at noon. No one was harmed during the incident, including Mara, who was taken care of while sedated. Mara had come to the midwest zoo in 2023 from Puerto Rico Zoo, where she had been the sole chimp in the zoo.

Read it at Fox59

9
Walmart Announces Surprise Retirement of Its Longtime CEO, 59
STEPPING ASIDE
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.14.25 1:19PM EST 
BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS - JUNE 10: Doug McMillon speaks during the opening reception & Geena Award Presentation during the 10th Annual Bentonville Film Festival led by Geena Davis at Blake Street House on June 10, 2024 in Bentonville, Arkansas. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Bentonville Film Festival)
Derek White/Getty Images for Bentonville Film Festival

Doug McMillon, 59, who’s been Walmart’s CEO since 2014, will retire in January, the company announced Friday. The surprising move sent the retail giant’s shares down 3 percent. John Furner, 51, a veteran at the company and head of U.S. operations, will take over in February, the company said. McMillon will retire Jan. 31, with Furner starting as CEO the next day. During McMillon’s time at the company, which is worth more than $800 billion as of Nov. 14, he raised wages, expanded parental leave, and launched a program for employees to earn certificates or college degrees. “Over more than a decade as CEO, Doug led a comprehensive transformation by investing in our associates, advancing our digital and e-commerce capabilities, and modernizing our supply chain, resulting in sustained, robust financial performance,” said Walmart chairman Doug Penner, who is the son-in-law of the firm’s late founder, Sam Walton. “He leaves Walmart stronger, more innovative, and better aligned with our purpose to help people save money and live better.” Walmart’s annual revenue has grown from $485.7 billion to $681 billion since McMillon, who got his start at the company unloading trailers as a teenager, took the helm in February 2014.

Read it at Associated Press

10
Hijacker Who Took Bus for a Joy Ride Kept Picking Up Passengers
VERY CANADIAN
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.14.25 11:51AM EST 
People board a TTC bus in Toronto, Canada, on October 27 2025.
Arlyn McAdorey/Toronto Star via Getty Images

A man who hijacked a city bus in Hamilton, Ontario, and took it for a joy ride kept picking up passengers and even checked their tickets. The driver had pulled into a bus terminal and left to take a short break when the 36-year-old hijacker climbed on board and began driving with passengers seated in the back. As he drove, he continued allowing passengers to get on and off, and even made one rider pay in cash after noticing that their bus pass was expired. The passengers eventually noticed, though, that the bus wasn’t following the usual route and confronted the driver, who had to ask for directions after turning down a side street. In the meantime, the bus’ real driver had alerted police, who tracked the vehicle’s GPS. Not knowing the hijacker’s motive and not wanting to spook him, they followed at a safe distance until they could engage the man. He was arrested about 15 minutes after he took the bus. Police said there was likely a “mental health component” to the hijacker’s actions but that fortunately no one was injured. There were about 10 passengers on the bus at any given time.

Read it at The Washington Post

