Jimmy Kimmel Taking Time Off After Delivering Emotional Tribute to Band Leader

Jimmy Kimmel gave a heartfelt eulogy to his childhood friend Cleto Escobedo III on Tuesday.

59-year-old Escobedo, who was also Kimmel’s longtime band leader on the show, passed away Tuesday morning from liver transplant complications. Kimmel first broke the news on his Instagram page, writing, “To say that we are heartbroken is an understatement.”

At the end of his monologue, Kimmel tearfully noted that his show would “take the next couple of nights off” to grieve the sudden loss.

He added, “But I’m going to be here tonight to tell you about my friend. And also Cleto loved [tonight’s guest] Eddie Murphy a lot, and I don’t think he would have wanted us to miss this.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Childhood photo of Cleto Escobedo III playing the saxophone. ABC

Kimmel choked up while telling viewers about Escobedo’s life. He shared how he and Escobedo grew up next to each other as kids and stayed best friends ever since.

Kimmel told how Escobedo developed his talent as a saxophonist, going from “getting standing ovations” at his middle school performances to touring with Paula Abdul as an adult.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Footage of Cleto singing on stage with Paula Abdul ABC

Kimmel showed a clip of Escobedo singing alongside Paula Abdul, joking, “We never stopped making fun of that hairstyle.”

Kimmel explained how Escobedo was his first choice to lead his band when he first started Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Kimmel had also insisted that Escobedo’s father, Cleto II, joined the band alongside his son. Escobedo’s father still plays in the show’s band and was there for Kimmel’s eulogy.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Childhood photo of Cleto and Jimmy ABC

“Even though I’m heartbroken to lose him, I’m going to take yet another lesson from him and acknowledge how lucky I was to have him, literally at my side, for so many years,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel thanked the doctors and nurses at the UCLA Medical Center for taking care of Escobedo in his final days; Escobedo had been suddenly hospitalized last week, which was why Kimmel canceled his Thursday taping.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Picture of teen Jimmy and Cleto jamming together ABC

Kimmel added, “I want to thank Cleto’s parents, Cleto and Sylvia, for making him and for sharing him with me and with all of us, and for treating me like their own son always.”