Cause of Death of Clint Eastwood’s Partner, Christina Sandera, Revealed
GONE TOO SOON
Clint Eastwood’s longtime partner, Christina Sandera died of a heart attack on Thursday, the Monterey County Health Department confirmed to the New York Post. She was 61. Sandera had been with Eastwood, 94, for over a decade before her passing. The outlet reports that the immediate cause of death listed on her death certificate is “cardiac arrhythmia.” She also had atherosclerotic coronary artery disease that contributed to her death, according to the certificate. The couple met at Mission Ranch Hotel in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. A hotel that Eastwood owns and that Sandera worked as a hostess. Eastwood released a brief statement to The Hollywood Reporter following her death that read, “Christina was a lovely, caring woman, and I will miss her very much.” Morgan Eastwood, one of Clint’s eight children, paid tribute to Sandera on her Instagram story, the New York Post reported. “A devastating loss for our whole family,” her caption on a family photo read in part.