Cause of Death Revealed for ‘American Pickers’ Star
‘FIERCE FRIEND’
American Pickers star Frank Fritz, who died late last month at 60, suffered a fatal stroke, according to TMZ. Fritz’s death certificate notes “late sequela of cerebral infarction,” which was a result of cerebral vascular disease. Additional contributing factors, according to the outlet, were aortic stenosis, which impedes blood flow throughout the body, and COPD. In 2021, Fritz stepped away from co-hosting the History Channel reality show with pal Mike Wolfe. The following year, he had a stroke. A longtime friend of Fritz’s, Annette Oberlander, told the Associated Press that he “never fully recovered” from it, and “had been receiving in-patient care” since. Fritz died at a hospice care center in Davenport, Iowa. “He was a fierce friend,” Oberlander said. “He leaves behind an incredible amount of friendships because that’s what was most important to him. A very large amount of friendships. Close friendships.”