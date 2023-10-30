Cause of Matthew Perry’s Death Needs ‘Additional Investigation:’ Medical Examiner
Matthew Perry’s cause of death will require further investigation before being announced to the public, according to online records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. On Sunday, Perry’s cause of death was updated to note cause of death only as “deferred.” A note under the record indicates “deferred” means “pending additional investigation.” Though the agency confirmed to People it had performed an autopsy after the actor’s Saturday death, results are pending on a toxicology report, “which can take weeks to come through,” according to the outlet. The Daily Beast has contacted the agency for comment. The LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division is investigating Perry’s death, but told People that “foul play is not suspected at this time.” The division would not comment on what items, if any, were recovered from the scene.