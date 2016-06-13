Cavaliers Win, Send NBA Finals to Game 6

CHEAT SHEET
The Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Golden State Warriors, 112-97, in a crucial Game 5 of the NBA Finals, sending the teams back to Ohio for the sixth game in a best-of-seven series. Cleveland stars LeBron James and Kyrie Irving sank 41 points each—breaking their season-highs, including the postseason. The game was tight for the first three quarters, until it seemed like the Cavs figured out how to effectively defend against Warriors shooters in Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Game 6 will take place Thursday evening at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.