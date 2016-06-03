Cavs Blown Away by Warriors in Game 1

CHEAT SHEET
In the highly anticipated Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers lost in a 104-89 sweep against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. The Cavs briefly showed promising signs, with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love scoring 26 points and 17 points, respectively. The team held an early lead but then the Warriors responded with a blistering run, outscoring them 45-10 with the help of Shaun Livingston and Leandro Barbosa. “We’ve got to do a better job of taking care of the ball, especially against a good offensive team like this,” Cavs Coach Tyronn Lue said. “We can’t gift them points and give them points like that. We’ll be better next game.”