Sagely Naturals Makes a CBD Roll-On Whose Very Application Will Calm You Down Even Before the CBD Hits

Here at Scouted, we’re sent every CBD varietal you could imagine and share what different types of CBD can do for you or what daily use of CBD did for Scouted editor Jillian Lucas over the course of a month. While it’s rare for a brand new CBD application to come across our desks, that was the case for me with Sagely Naturals’ Relief & Recovery Roll-On.

I used the $30 roll-on as instructed, applying it to my temples (yes, the sleek stainless steel dome in the roll-in is lathered in CBD oil and cool to the touch) and portions of my neck. And while the 50mg of CBD infused in it worked as expected, but it was the act of application that initially calmed me down. Like any late-night stress relief ritual and slow descent into sleep, twisting the cap off the applicator and gently pressing it against my temples forced me to stop what I was doing and focus on the cool steel. Sagely Naturals doesn’t mess around, either, and packs essential oils into the roll-on for extra effect, including the likes of peppermint, rosemary, and eucalyptus. On top of that, you get a touch of menthol to really drive home the roll-on’s cooling nature. If you want a non-invasive, easy-to-use, and great smelling alternative to your nightly relaxation, this roll-on is the investment you’ll want to make. | Get it at Sagely Naturals >

