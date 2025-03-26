CBS Cancels Late-Night’s Only Female-Fronted Show

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are a number of reasons you may not orgasm on your own or with a partner. Sometimes, it doesn’t hurt to enlist the help of a premium sex toy. Our current favorite? Womanizer’s newly launched Enhance 2-in-1 Clitoral Stimulator. The Womanizer Enhance is a two-in-one clitoral stimulator that uses Pleasure Air Technology and added We-Vibes for next-level pleasure.

Whether you prefer gentle waves, powerful pulses, or a mix of both, this device has it all. You can choose from one of 10 levels of air intensity, vibration intensity, and vibration patterns so you can make it customizable to your specific needs—that’s over 1,000 sensation combinations. Plus, the Enhance’s waterproof, silicone body-safe broadhead offers stimulation over a wider area for better contact and even deeper stimulation.

In an external study with the Berlin Institute for Innovation with over 100 testers, 100 percent of testers had an orgasm with Womanizer Enhance. That’s pretty impressive, right? One reviewer called it “innovative, intense, individual, and really good.” Another tester said, “So far, [it’s] the best product I have ever used.” The Womanizer Enhance is available in three colors (lilac, black, and vibrant pink) and comes with a magnetic charger for easy charging.

Best of all, from now until April 30, you can save 14 percent off sitewide with the code AFF-DAILYBEAST.