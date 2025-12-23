CBS Frantically Tries to Stop People From Seeing Censored ‘60 Minutes’

The 60 Minutes segment that CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss abruptly pulled from the air on Sunday has been leaked—and the network is responding with copyright takedowns.

Canadian broadcaster Global TV aired the segment on Venezuelan migrants in the U.S. whom the Trump administration deported to CECOT, the notorious prison in El Salvador. Videos of the segment—in some instances, people recording their television screens—began circulating on Monday. But many didn’t last.

The 15-minute segment popped up on various YouTube and X accounts, only to get removed. X/PatriotTakes

Paramount Skydance, CBS News’s parent company, began issuing a flurry of copyright notices on X, YouTube, and other platforms.

Another instance of the video being taken down. YouTube/@Phil_Lewis

But the video was ultimately saved in the Internet Archive, among other places.

In it, a Venezuelan college student who sought asylum in the U.S.—and says he has no criminal record—describes what happened to him at CECOT.

“There was blood everywhere, screams, people crying, people who couldn’t take it and were urinating and vomiting on themselves,” said Luis Munoz Pinto. “Four guards grabbed me, and they beat me until I bled until the point of agony. They knocked our faces against the wall. That was when they broke one of my teeth.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to CBS News for comment on the 60 Minutes segment ultimately being aired outside of the U.S.

CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss opted to spike a '60 Minutes' segment just three hours before it was scheduled to air. Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Free Press

Weiss, 41, claimed the story “needed additional reporting” before it could air, telling the New York Times: “My job is to make sure that all stories we publish are the best they can be. Holding stories that aren’t ready for whatever reason—that they lack sufficient context, say, or that they are missing critical voices—happens every day in every newsroom. I look forward to airing this important piece when it’s ready.”

But Sharyn Alfonsi, the correspondent on the story, said “political” motives were at play.

“Our story was screened five times and cleared by both CBS attorneys and Standards and Practices,” Alfonsi, 53, wrote to her CBS colleagues, per The New York Times. “It is factually correct. In my view, pulling it now, after every rigorous internal check has been met, is not an editorial decision; it is a political one.”