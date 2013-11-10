CBS Issues Benghazi Apology

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Is this straight from the Newsroom or what? On Sunday's 60 Minutes, Lara Logan apologized for airing a story two weeks ago in which security contractor Dylan Davies misled the program into believing his story about rushing to the American diplomatic mission in Benghazi on the night of the Sept. 11, 2012, attack. Logan said the story had been in the works for a year, and it was recently revealed that Davies had provided different accounts to his employer and the FBI than he had to journalists at the news program.