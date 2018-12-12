CBS News Settles Lawsuit With Women Who Accused Charlie Rose of Sexual Harassment
‘RESOLVED’
CBS News has settled a lawsuit brought by three women who accused Charlie Rose of sexual harassment and alleged the network was “fully aware” of his behavior, The Washington Post reports. “The matter has been resolved,” CBS spokeswoman Christa Robinson said in a statement to the Post. The portion of the lawsuit that names Rose remains active, according to attorney Ken Goldberg, who represents the women. The settlement amount is confidential, at the request of the three accusers, Robinson told the Post. Brooks Harris and Chelsea Wei, who worked with Rose while he co-anchored CBS This Morning, and Sydney McNeal, who was one of his assistants at PBS, filed the suit in New York State Court in May. It alleged that the former talk show host had inappropriate physical contact with the women, including “caressing and touching their arms, shoulders, waist and back, pulling them close to his body and kissing them on the cheek.” According to the Post, the lawsuit also claimed Ryan Kadro, executive producer of CBS This Morning, was aware of the attention Rose was paying to Harris.