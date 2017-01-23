CBS: Trump Brought Cheering Crowd to CIA Visit

CHEAT SHEET
U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News that Donald Trump’s team brought supporters to his speech at the CIA headquarters on Saturday to sit in the first few rows. These 40-or-so individuals were reportedly cheering while Trump spoke, which the initial perception was that CIA employees listening to the speech were doing so. Additionally, CBS reported that agency employees at large were “uncomfortable” with Trump’s visit, which “made relations with the intelligence community worse.” Despite claims from the administration that some were waiting to get inside the room, the network reported that just 400 employees RSVP’d. “Thousands” were reportedly invited.