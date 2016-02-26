CDC: 2 Women With Zika Had Abortions

CHEAT SHEET
Two pregnant women infected with the Zika virus have recently had abortions in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control. At least two others allegedly suffered related miscarriages, officials said, while two others gave birth to healthy babies. Another woman gave birth to an infant with serious birth defects. “After discussion with her health care providers, the patient elected to terminate her pregnancy,” the CDC wrote of one of the women who elected to have an abortion. She was in her thirties and in her first trimester, the organization said. The CDC said that between last August and two weeks ago, it has received more than 250 requests for Zika testing of pregnant women. Tests are not yet commercially available.