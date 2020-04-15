CDC and FEMA Have Drawn Up Plans to Reopen U.S. in May: WaPo
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Emergency Management Agency have drawn up plans to reopen parts of the country starting May 1 that they have not released to the public yet, The Washington Post reports. The strategies for restarting public life after quarantine, compiled in a document titled “A Framework for Re-Opening America,” are reportedly only part of a larger plan and would depend on conditions in each state. The plans reportedly involve opening schools and childcare facilities first. The agencies do, however, note that the plan “will entail a significant risk of resurgence of the virus.”
One senior administration official quoted by the Post said Trump is so determined to reopen the country that some officials have been scrambling to provide sufficient information to make sure any reopening does not cause a surge in deaths and infections. “Beneath the bluster of the president saying May 1, and he’s in charge, and all the other things, there are real efforts to figure out how we could safely and actually do this,” the official said. White House leaders have discussed the plans, according to the Post. The president has advocated for rescinding stay-at-home orders in some states by May 1.