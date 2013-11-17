CDC Considers Meningitis Vaccine

CHEAT SHEET
Seven Princeton students have been infected with meningitis since March, prompting the Centers for Disease Control to consider using an emergency vaccine, a CDC official said on Saturday. The CDC is considering using Bexsero, a vaccine licensed in Europe and Australia—and this would be the first time a vaccine from overseas will be used for an outbreak in the U.S. The strain at Princeton is more common in Europe and Australia, which is why there was no approve vaccine here for it—although the FDA approved Bexsero last week. The latest student at Princeton was diagnosed just last weekend, following another case last month.