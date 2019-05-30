CDC: Measles Cases Hit Highest Number in Nearly Three Decades

There have been 971 cases of measles reported in the U.S. so far this year, marking the highest number of cases in nearly three decades, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday. According to CNN, there were 2,237 cases recorded in 1992 and 963 cases in 1994. Thus far, 26 states have been affected by measles cases this year—including New York, with almost 700 cases reported, and Washington state with over 70 cases. “Measles is preventable and the way to end this outbreak is to ensure that all children and adults who can get vaccinated, do get vaccinated,” CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said. “Again, I want to reassure parents that vaccines are safe, they do not cause autism. The greater danger is the disease that vaccination prevents.”