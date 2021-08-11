CDC Tells Pregnant Women: Please Get the COVID-19 Vax
DOUBLING DOWN
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now urging pregnant women to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying research shows the vaccines pose no risk to pregnant women or their babies. Data from the CDC found that an alarming rate of pregnant women—20 percent—had received only one dose, NPR reports. “Although the overall risk of severe illness is low, pregnant people and recently pregnant people are at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 when compared to non-pregnant people,” the updated guidance reads. The strengthened recommendation comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases as a result of the Delta variant. More than 71 percent of eligible Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to data from the CDC.