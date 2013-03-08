CDC Warns of Deadly New Virus

CHEAT SHEET
Cue the collective medical freakout: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned of a deadly new virus that has killed eight people and sickened 14 others around the world. No cases of the SARS-like “coronavirus” have been reported in the U.S., but the CDC is urging anyone visiting countries in or near the Arabian peninsula to see a doctor immediately if they have a fever and symptoms of a lower respiratory illness. Most of the infections have occurred in the Middle East, but three confirmed cases in the U.K. suggest the virus can spread from person to person rather than from animals to humans. As if we didn’t have enough superbugs on our hands.