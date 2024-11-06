Celeb Meltdown Over Trump’s Triumphant Return

Donald Trump’s election triumph has sent Kamala Harris’ celebrity supporters into a tailspin.

The vice president’s star followers lashed out as Harris was swept aside by voters who cared little for their much-vaunted endorsements in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election.

Cardi B reacted angrily on Instagram Live when a fan said she should appear at Trump’s inauguration.

“I swear to god I’m gonna f--- you up, get away from me,” she said. “I’m sick of you! Burn you’re f---ing hats motherf---er. I’m really sad. I swear to God, I’m really sad.”

The Grammy-winning rapper, who stumped for Harris at a rally in Wisconsin last week, said she was “proud” of the Democratic Party nominee.

“No matter what, I know that she’s probably emotional right now. I know there’s probably a lot going on in her mind and I know she’s not listening to this, but she will eventually see it,” she said. “I just hope she knows no matter what happens tonight, millions of people are proud of her. Women around the world are proud of her. Women of color are proud of her.

“When I look at her face and she was talking to me, I thought she was very genuine and not playing any f---ing games. She had 100 days to do all of this and she woke this nation up. I feel there was a lot of things that went wrong last year, and they kept her too much in the background,” she added.

“The fact that the country would choose to destroy itself by voting in a convicted felon rapist and Nazi is a sign of deep nihilism. To put it mildly,” wrote actor John Cusack on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dead To Me actress Christina Applegate tweeted: “Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why? And if you disagree, please unfollow me.”

Countdown dictionary star Susie Dent found something instructive in the result, writing: “Word of the day is ‘recrudescence’ (17th century): the return of something terrible after a time of reprieve.”

Yvette Nicole Brown, star of Act Your Age and Community, didn’t see the funny side, writing on X: “Sherrod Brown losing in Ohio is a lost to Ohio and our nation. This is a disgrace at a level I can’t even quantify. My home state of Ohio chose a criminal. And it looks like this nation is choosing a criminal. AmeriKKKa is showing out tonight. Just showing out.

“For us this is an every day Wednesday. Black folks are used to this. The rest of you are about to be shocked by how America treats you when it doesn’t care about you.”

“Supreme Court gone for the rest of my lifetime. Ultra-conservative evangelical bigotry, xenophobia, racism is the mandate,” posted former Glee star Kevin McHale.

Horror author Stephen King wrote on X: “There’s a sign you can see in many shops that sell beautiful but fragile items: LOVELY TO LOOK AT, DELIGHTFUL TO HOLD, BUT ONCE YOU BREAK IT, THEN IT’S SOLD. You can say the same about democracy.”

Wendell Pierce, who starred in Suits and The Wire, wrote: “For those who wondered how American society allowed the sins of our past, realize that tonight Trump won the majority in spite of his lack of character and integrity. He demonstrated his racism, misogyny, xenophobia and tried to overthrow the government with an insurrection with any accountability or consequence. He is celebrated for his strategy of packing the court that will ultimately give him immunity and throw out his convictions. His indictments will disappear. This says everything about our society. We absolved this behavior by electing him. A celebration of criminality.”

“Goodbye, America. It was nice knowing you,” wrote His Dark Materials author Philip Pullman.

The Big Short director Adam McKay wrote: “Who would have guessed lying about Biden’s cognitive health for two years, refusing to do an open convention for a new nominee, never mentioning public healthcare & embracing fracking, the Cheneys & a yr long slaughter of children in Gaza wouldn’t be a winning strategy?”

“Great job giving the MAGA gang more power, America. Wonder how many folks are seeing this and STILL saying “But but but at least he’s not a Black woman!” in the privacy of their homes tonight,” posted “heartbroken” One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush.

Succession star Dagmara Dominczyk hit out, saying: “Trump won because the majority of Americans are ignorant enough to choose a corrupt, unhinged felon born with a silver spoon in his nasty mouth over a woman of color. That’s it. Nothing else mattered to them. It’s disgusting, shameful, and clear as day.”

