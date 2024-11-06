Jon Stewart Admits Things Look Very Bad for Kamala Harris

Jon Stewart went live on The Daily Show Tuesday night. And he started things off by acknowledging the grim, inconclusive results so far.

Responding to the opening applause, Stewart joked, “That is the sound of a crowd that does not have access to a television set, and has no idea what’s happening out there in the world.”

“My solemn vow to you is this,” Stewart said. “We are not leaving here until this election is over. Although, obviously, Family Guy starts at midnight. We do not yet have a projected winner at this time, but as is my custom on election night, I keep the sound off.”

Showing viewers footage of MSNBC’s Election Night panel, Stewart joked that their faces “look like someone said their sponsorship deal with Warby Parker is over.” Meanwhile for the Fox News anchors, he said, “It looks like their dad got the court to drop the DUI charges.”

Stewart then moved on to a segment with recurring correspondent Grace Kuhlenschmidt, who “reported” from Kamala Harris’s campaign headquarters in Washington, DC that Democrats were, “Still doing everything they can. They’re throwing every last celebrity up on stage.” Such celebrities included “Carrot Top’s dad” and “just a guy named Solange.”

After the first commercial break, Stewart’s first expected guest John Fetterman bailed at the last minute, so Arizona governor Katie Hobbs joined the show early instead. Though optimistic, Hobbs promised a “long” election process in Arizona. “Pennsylvania’s gonna be close, too,” she added, channeling Fetterman.

Stewart did mark some good news after the first commercial break: his home state of New Jersey had just been called for Kamala Harris.

“She gets 14 electoral votes,” Steward said. “And Donald Trump gets... stugatz.”

