Election Latest: What Time Will We Know the Results?

It’s what’s on nearly everyone’s mind tonight—who will win the 2024 presidential election, and when will we know?

There’s not a clear-cut answer to either question, but history—and insider info shared with the Daily Beast from Kamala Harris’ campaign—suggests we may not have a declared winner for days, or potentially weeks, after polls close Tuesday night.

States will publish unofficial results Tuesday evening that news networks and the Associated Press will use to project winners and call the race in most states.

Election officials in the seven swing states—Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona—are already pleading with voters to be patient, however, as ballot-counting won’t be completed on Election Day.