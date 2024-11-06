WASHINGTON—Democrats gathered at Howard University, holding out hope for a victory for Kamala Harris even as The New York Times predicted doom.

Exit polls and media projections spelled disaster for the Democratic presidential candidate’s chances, yet the mood remained anxiously optimistic.

Speaking to the Daily Beast around 10:30 p.m., Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas was among the guests waiting for results and feeling good.

“I’m glad that the vice president is ahead in some key states right now,” he told the Daily Beast, naming Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and emphasizing the importance of the blue wall. “We’re hopeful that the night will turn out well.”

Pennsylvania, the biggest prize of them all among the seven swing states where the election will be decided, remained a jump ball with latest returns showing Trump leading Harris 51 percent to 48 percent with 64 percent of the vote counted.

In Wisconsin, at 10:50 p.m., Trump led 50 percent to 48.5 percent for Harris with 57 percent of the votes counted.

Castro said he hadn’t recently checked the New York Times election needle. Moments after he spoke to the Daily Beast, it showed the odds of a Trump victory above 85 percent. Then it rose to 90 percent.

Floodlights put the crowd on full display. Families and students pumped their fists and jumped up and down to a high-octane soundtrack that included Kendrick Lamar and Panic! At the Disco. CNN played on screens around the venue. The crowd roared whenever the channel flashed to a state Harris was winning. Old friends hugged as they reunited after a long election season. Volunteers, reporters, and MVPs alike munched on Chick-fil-A, which maintained a line out the door through the evening.

Despite the concert atmosphere there were plenty of signs of nerves at Howard. Kevin Mohatt/REUTERS

The venue itself underscored the history-making moment within reach that slipped further from the grasp of reality. The stage was framed by Frederick Douglass Memorial Hall, and the night opened with student performers from the historically Black college. Women in pink and green, the colors of the vice president’s sorority, lined the risers.

As results began to pour in, the music stopped. Some people still appeared excited, but something else was creeping in: doubt, and even dread.

While CNN began to tick off the states that had been called for Trump—even though none of them were battlegrounds—guests began to cross their arms and look off into the distance. Others pulled out their phones, scrolling intently. Still others simply sat down on the grass, appearing to settle in.

“It’s a long night,” Castro said.

