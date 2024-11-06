Read Harris Campaign Chief’s Email to Dems: ‘We Feel Good’

Kamala Harris' campaign chief told her staff that the “razor-thin” race was still giving her hope in an email sent as pundits increasingly suggested the Democrat would lose.

Jen O’Malley-Dillon sent the email, written for public consumption, to staff watching anxiously in Wilmington, Delaware, the headquarters the vice-president inherited from Pres. Joe Biden.

And while the New York Times moved their needle closer and closer to a certain Donald Trump win and Nate Silver gave up entirely, O’Malley-Dillon said the Democrats could still grind out a victory, saying, “It takes time for all the votes to be counted - and all the votes will be counted.”

There wasn‘t much to feel good about elsewhere. North Carolina had been called for Donald Trump and Georgia was trending in his direction. But O’Malley-Dillon and Democrats are clinging to hope about high turnout in Philadelphia, a razor-thin margin in Michigan and the possibility of a long wait through the night for Wisconsin.

Subject: What We’re Seeing So Far

Team,

As polls close across the country, I wanted to give everyone an update on what we’re seeing. As we have known all along, this is a razor thin race. Thanks to this amazing team, we have seen incredible turnout across the Battleground States, and the closeness of the race is exactly what we prepared for.

While we continue to see data trickle in from the Sun Belt states, we have known all along that our clearest path to 270 electoral votes lies through the Blue Wall states. And we feel good about what we’re seeing.

• In Pennsylvania, we overperformed turnout expectations in Philadelphia, and overperformed in our early vote expectations in Bucks County. We don’t have Election Day results from Philadelphia, but we do know that we overperformed turnout expectations there, and have seen especially high turnout in places with large non-white and student populations. We expect to see higher turnout in Philadelphia than in 2020. Outside of Philadelphia, we have limited data on turnout and support right now, but what we do have is tracking with our expectations. We are awaiting more results (like everyone else!), and hope to get a closer read in the coming hours.

• In Michigan, we are awaiting a significant amount of votes to come in. The City of Detroit won’t be reported out until roughly midnight, but we have seen strong turnout throughout early vote and Election Day there. Other results in Michigan are harder to parse, since results are coming in more piece-meal than elsewhere.

At a watch party at Howard University in Washington D.C. there was little sign of anything other than nerves.

• In Wisconsin, we know there is a significant amount of vote remaining in Dane and Milwaukee counties, and we are seeing signs of strong performance in the WOW counties, where we have partial data. We don’t expect complete results from Wisconsin until tomorrow morning between 3 am-5 am.

Polls just closed in Nevada and Arizona so, as expected, it will be a while before we have more information from both states.

We’ve been saying for weeks that this race might not be called tonight. Those of you who were around in 2020 know this well: It takes time for all the votes to be counted - and all the votes will be counted. That’s how our system works. What we do know is this race is not going to come into focus until the early morning hours.

We’ll continue to keep you all updated as we get more information. This is what we’ve been built for, so let’s finish up what we have in front of us tonight, get some sleep, and get ready to close out strong tomorrow.

