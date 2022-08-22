Celebrities Accused of Water Abuse During Severe California Drought
HIGH AND DRY
Shrinking underground aquifers, a stressed Colorado river, and less rain have sent Southern California into a third year of severe drought, as six million residents face some of the stiffest water restrictions in the country. But some of our wealthiest neighbors don’t seem to think the shortage equally applies to them. A Los Angeles Times investigation into water usage through the San Fernando Valley found that 2,000 residents of Calabasas and Hidden Hills, including Sylvester Stallone, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Hart and Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian, were issued “‘notices of excedence’ by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District,” meaning that they had surpassed 150 percent of their allotted water at least four times since the drought was declared. The stars’ excuses ranged from 500 thirsty fruit trees and dry lawns to a broken pool. The 65,000 residents of Las Virgenes consistently use more gallons of water per year than the nearly 4 million residents of Los Angeles, at times even tripling the daily water use per resident in LA, according to data from the investigation.