Chef José Andrés Walks Back Claim Ivanka Trump Had Him Booted From Event

Celebrity chef José Andrés on Sunday walked back claims Ivanka Trump had him thrown out of an elite after-party at a D.C. restaurant, saying he’s “ready to move on” after the incident prompted an uproar. Andrés, an outspoken critic and former legal foe of President Trump, had suggested on Twitter late Saturday that Ivanka Trump may have been to blame after he was barred from entering an event at Cafe Milano. “‘Everyone’ welcome to the after-party, but I’m not allowed in? Is (sic) because Ivanka Trump told you so?” Andrés wrote, telling the owner, Franco Nuschese, “You should be ashamed of yourself.” Jorge Guajardo, Mexico’s former ambassador to China, backed up Andrés’ account, saying the chef was asked to leave “apparently because his presence made Ivanka uncomfortable.” Ivanka Trump later denied any involvement in the debacle and Cafe Milano said Andrés simply wasn’t on the guest list. At that point, Andrés backed down, saying he believed Trump “personally had nothing to do” with his ouster. But he remained skeptical about the “misunderstanding,” questioning why he was “the only person not allowed in.”
