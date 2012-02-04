Celebrity Sports Gambling: The Biggest Bettors in Hollywood (Photos)

50 Cent recently waged a bet with fellow rapper Birdman that the Giants would win the Super Bowl, to the tune of $1 million. He later rescinded his offer, but a few days earlier the “In Da Club” singer won $500,000 on a football bet, which he not so humbly flaunted on his Twitter account. Yet 50’s not the only celebrity to place large bets on sporting events. From Charlie Sheen to George Clooney, we take a look at the celebrities who enjoy wagering on sports.