Celebrity Tributes Pour in After Lisa Marie Presley’s Shock Death

Hollywood stars, music icons and everyday admirers flooded social media Thursday night to remember Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and a celebrated musician in her own right, who died earlier in the day following a cardiac arrest. She was 54.

Among the notable names to pay their respects were Bette Midler, Leah Remini, Leann Rimes and Billy Idol.

John Travolta led the tributes with a heartfelt post on Instagram, writing: “Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.”

Rita Wilson also paid homage to Presley, who she met and became close with while her husband, Tom Hanks, was working on Baz Luhrmann’s eponymous Elvis biopic. Wilson fondly remembered a private tour Presley gave the couple at Graceland, her late father’s estate.

“She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad,” Wilson wrote. “She had her gorgeous daughters Finley and Harper with her who made us all laugh.”

Wilson also lauded her music, which she implored fans to seek out in the coming days.

“If you haven’t heard her music please go listen,” Wilson wrote on Instagram. “She had a sultry voice, a power and tenderness, that I have always loved. Our hearts and our prayers go out to Riley, Harper, Finley , Danny and Priscilla. A mother should never have to lose a child.”

Presley was reportedly found unresponsive Thursday by a housekeeper in a bedroom of her home in Calabasas, California. Her ex-husband, the actor and musician Danny Keough, was at the scene and performed CPR until paramedics arrived, according to TMZ.

She was quickly rushed to the hospital and placed in an induced coma, the outlet reported, but despite the intervention she passed a few hours later. Both Keough and her mother, Priscilla Presley, were at her bedside as she passed away.

A number of musicians also paid tribute to Presley Thursday, including onetime collaborator Pink. “Oh, this one hurts my heart,” she began the emotional post.

“Lisa Marie, you were one of a kind. Funny as shit, smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal, and you adored your children,” she continued. “My heart breaks for you and your beautiful family and your children. The world lost a rare gem today.”

The remembrances spanned genres and generations, including stars like Billy Idol, Bret Michaels and even Questlove.