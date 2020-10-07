Celebs Made Another Embarrassing Voting Video—and This Time They’re Naked
OKAY, THEN!
Our democracy has officially reached a new, perhaps historic level of embarrassment. Remember how celebs started posting thirst traps and butt pics last month to get us all to vote? Apparently someone thought this was actually good and helpful—and thanks to whoever those weirdos are, we now have a new video featuring a handful of celebs giving voting instructions in the nude.
Because apparently Americans are not capable of reading basic instructions on their mail-in ballots, Amy Schumer, Naomi Campbell, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Gad, Sarah Silverman, Tiffany Haddish, and others have made a video with the nonpartisan organization RepresentUs to remind us all what color pen to use and how to stuff our ballot into the envelope. (As one might have guessed, all celebrities are shown from the waist or neck up, or are otherwise covered.) Primarily, the video tackles the “naked ballot” issue, informing voters that in 16 states ballots must be inside two envelopes to get counted.
It’s hard to decide which reality seems more depressing: That A-listers think voters are actually too stupid to figure out voting, or that we might actually be that stupid. Anyway, I guess my point is, if Chris Evans’ dick pic couldn’t save democracy, I’m not sure any naked celebrity can.