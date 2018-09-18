A man has been charged with murder hours after Spanish golfing champion Celia Barquín Arozamena was found dead on an Iowa course. Barquín, 22, won the European Ladies’ Amateur championship in July. Golfers at the Coldwater Golf Links in Ames discovered an unattended golf bag on the course Monday—police later found Barquín’s body nearby. Collin Daniel Richards, also 22, has been charged with her murder. Barquín was due to finish her degree in civil engineering at Iowa State University this semester. “We are all devastated,” said the university’s Women’s Golf Coach Christie Martens. “Celia was a beautiful person who was loved by all her teammates and friends.” In a statement, Iowa State called Barquín “one of the most accomplished players in Cyclone golf history.”
