CENTCOM Airdrops Ammo to Anti-ISIS Rebels

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that the Pentagon-backed Mu’tasim Brigade in the Syrian town of Marea had not received any new shipments of U.S. supplies despite being besieged by 1,000 ISIS fighters. U.S. Central Command confirmed to senior editor Michael Weiss that every effort was being made to get ammunition and materiel to these rebels. Shortly before the article was published, the Mu’tasim Brigade political director Mustafa Sejry confirmed the Pentagon had just been in touch with his men to assure them that resupplies were indeed on the way. Shortly thereafter, Sejry sent Weiss the above photograph showing the air-dropped aid. The Mu’tasim Brigade has since credited The Daily Beast with getting badly needed ammunition to fight ISIS.
