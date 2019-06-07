‘Central Park Five’ Prosecutor Linda Fairstein Dropped by Her Publisher

Linda Fairstein, the prosecutor involved in the “Central Park Five” case, was reportedly dropped by her publisher amid the fallout from a Netflix series about the conviction—and eventual exoneration—of five teens for a 1989 rape. Dutton spokeswoman Amanda Walker told the Associated Press it had “terminated its relationship” with Fairstein, a best-selling crime novelist whose most recent book came out in March. Fairstein previously resigned from three charity boards due to the backlash she’s received since Netflix’s When They See Us miniseries debuted. Fairstein told the New York Post that the show portrayed her inaccurately.