C’est Chic! How Paris Fashion Week Hit the Streets

It has been almost two years since Paris Fashion Week (PFW) was nearly entirely digital, and this year there was a palpable anticipation for a return to its former very in-person glory. After two years of strict lockdowns, Paris’ vaccine mandates have made the general population feel more comfortable being in smaller spaces together, and the famed Parisian lifestyle of crowded cafes, wine-soaked conversation, and promenading on narrow streets, now that it is resuming, feels more precious than ever before.

Fashion Week in the city of light started just a few days after war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, changing what would have been an exclusively celebratory vibe for the century-old tradition. Fans lined up on the street for a glimpse at celebrity, models took resting breaks between shows in the Tuileries Garden, protesters painted their faces blue and yellow at Place de la République, as designers decided whether to shutter their Russian factories or insert a show of support for Ukraine on the runway.

Against this backdrop, those that take pride in adorning themselves in style came out to be seen and photographed all throughout the Marais, along Rue de Rivoli, and surrounding Palais de Tokyo. Alex Brook Lynn