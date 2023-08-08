‘Cha Cha Slide’ Creator DJ Casper Dies From Cancer at 58
R.I.P.
DJ Casper, the musician who created an international dance craze with the “Cha Cha Slide,” died from cancer on Monday, his wife confirmed. He was 58. Born Willie Perry Jr. in Chicago, Casper first wrote the song that would make him famous in 1998 as a musical aerobic exercise routine for his nephew who worked as a personal trainer. The song became popular in his hometown and was eventually released under the stage name Mr. C the Slide Man in 2000. The song remained on the charts around the world for years, even topping the U.K. Singles Chart in 2004. In May this year, Casper told ABC 7 Chicago that he was having trouble eating and had consequently lost weight. “I used to weigh 236 pounds, and I think I’m about 60 pounds less,” he said. “If you know me, you know I’m not going to stop. I’m going to continue to go. I will continue to continue to go until I can’t go.”