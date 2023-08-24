Fan Who Accosted Drew Barrymore on Stage Arrested Outside Her Hamptons Home

The man who accosted Drew Barrymore at an on-stage event in New York earlier this week was arrested Wednesday on the steps of her multimillion dollar home in the Hamptons, the New York Post reports.

On Tuesday, a man identifying himself as Chad Michael Busto approached the stage where Barrymore was interviewing Renee Rapp at the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan.

“You know who I am, I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York,” he yelled, according to video of the event. Barrymore and Rapp quickly left the stage, and Busto was removed from the event but not arrested.

The following day, he was detained by police after going door-to-door in Barrymore’s exclusive Long Island neighborhood, searching for her $6 million farmhouse, according to the Post.

This not Busto’s first time obsession with a female celebrity, according a review of his social media by The Daily Beast. He previously posted videos sending messages to actress Amber Heard, including one in which he told confused Walmart shoppers he had proposed marriage to her.

Busto also has a long criminal history going back at least two decades, according to court records seen by The Daily Beast, including instances in which he was arrested for burglary, indecent exposure, making lewd comments to children, and fighting with Trader Joes staff.

Earlier this year, a user called “C. Michael Busto” joined an online forum devoted to a discussion related to the actress. A month after joining, “C. Michael Busto” was banned for “sexual harassment,” “threats,” and “stalking,” according to an account posted by one of the forum’s administrators, who said they had discovered his criminal history.