Chad Wheeler’s Ex-Girlfriend ‘Beyond Grateful’ to Be Alive After Horrific Attack
NEAR DEATH EXPERIENCE
Chad Wheeler’s ex-girlfriend told CBS This Morning she’s “beyond grateful” to be alive after the former NFL player viciously attacked her when she refused to bow down. “I have bolts, and steel, and a steel plate I’m gonna have forever in my arm... I’m gonna have...gonna have to deal with this the rest of my life,” Alleah Taylor said in her first interview since the alleged assault. Taylor alleges Wheeler choked and beat her during the attack, causing her to black out twice. When she came to, Taylor said, “Chad was standing by the bed, by the doorway. And he was sipping his smoothie and was, like, ‘Wow, you’re, you’re still alive.’” Wheeler pleaded not guilty to domestic violence assault and two other charges earlier this month. The Seattle Seahawks dropped him from the team as a result of the alleged attack.