Promoter for Chainsmokers’ Hamptons Concert Slapped With $20,000 Fine
‘SIDE EFFECTS’
Remember that time the Chainsmokers threw a massive “distanced” concert in the Hamptons that turned out to be anything but? It looks like the consequences for the frat-pop celebration are finally rolling in. On Wednesday, Andrew Cuomo announced that the event’s promoters, In the Know Experiences, will face a $20,000 fine for, as a press release put it, “holding a non-essential gathering and failure to enforce mask wearing.”
“Further, the Town of Southampton cannot approve permits for group gatherings without State approval,” the New York governor added in a tweet.
The summer “drive-in” concert, promoted as a charity event, drew more than 2,100 attendees—which exceeds the number allowed by the permit, the press release states. Although the concert was advertised to follow safety precautions, videos from the night showed an unmasked horde of concertgoers spewing droplets all over one another. Cuomo said at the time that he was “appalled,” and that the state Department of Health would conduct an investigation into “egregious social distancing violations.”