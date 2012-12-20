Chamber of Commerce Backs Plan B

CHEAT SHEET
They know Plan B brings to mind birth control, right? John Boehner’s new fiscal backup tax plan has one important supporter: the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The largest business lobby urged members to support the measure Thursday, stressing that it’s right to avoid the fiscal cliff, even if it isn’t perfect. "It does not address our excessive government spending, does not reform our unsustainable entitlement programs, and does not achieve fundamental comprehensive tax reform,” chief lobbyist R. Bruce Josten wrote. The so-called Plan B proposes to only hike tax rates on those making over $1 million per year, and to extend the current tax rates for the rest of Americans.