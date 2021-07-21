Oklahoma Woman Mowed Hubby Down With ATV After He Asked for Divorce: Cops
MURDER CHARGE
An Oklahoma woman is facing a second-degree murder charge after allegedly running over and killing her husband with an ATV because he asked for a divorce. Police say they arrived at Soggy Bottom Trails after a 911 call and were told that Chanelle Lewis, 35, had become furious during a fight with her husband. The argument grew more intense as Christopher Lewis said he wanted a divorce, prompting Chanelle Lewis to hop on an ATV and aim it at her husband, according to police. Christopher’s daughter allegedly witnessed the incident and asked someone at the campground to call 911, KFOR-TV reports. His son, Christian Cornett, described his dad as “a great man [who] would help anyone in need. I have 1,000 brothers because he was a father figure to everyone.”