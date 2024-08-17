Channing Tatum Reveals Taylor Swift’s ‘Frustrating’ Hidden Talent

Taylor Swift is more than a pop star—she’s a professional cook, according to Channing Tatum.

Tatum raved about Swift’s cooking skills in an interview with SiriusXM posted on X in which he was promoting his new film, Blink Twice.

Tatum alleged that Swift cooks at a “three-star Michelin” level and will even take requests when she has guests over.

“But what’s beautiful… and also frustrating, she can also just cook a random three-star Michelin, Italian meal,” said Tatum, who claimed in July that Swift also makes homemade Pop-Tarts on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

He added, “She’ll be like, “What do we want to eat tonight? Give me a genre.’ And then all of a sudden we’ll be like, “Italian.” And then she’ll just whip out a risotto.”

Directed by his fiancé Zoë Kravitz, who is a close friend of Swift’s, in Blink Twice Tatum plays a tech billionaire who whisks a cocktail waitress and her friends away for a dream vacation that turns weird.

A self-professed “Swiftie,” Tatum was also asked what his favorite Taylor Swift era is, and he said it was too tough to choose.

“The girl can just like turn around and give you an anthem,” he said. Easy as pie.