Chaos Plagues Crucial Senate Race as Platner Considers Exit

Embattled Senate candidate Graham Platner is facing mounting pressure to exit the Maine Senate race quickly after being hit with a series of explosive reports this week, including being accused of sexual assault.

It has been two days since Platner denied the allegation of rape, but he said in a video he was taking the time to “reflect on the best path forward” in the race against Republican Susan Collins.

Since then, calls for him to withdraw from the race have intensified, but the Democratic nominee has remained silent. He canceled events, claiming to be sick, leading up to the bombshell Politico report on the alleged sexual assault.

He currently has no ad reservations booked. He has been running ads every day since late January, but his last ad aired early Tuesday, according to AdImpact’s tracking.

Maine Democratic Senate candidate Graham Platner in a video he released responding to being accused of rape on Monday, July 6. He denied the allegation. X

Platner is staring down a June 13 deadline to exit the race in time for the Maine Democratic Party to replace him as their nominee. But his slow walk over what he will do has plunged Democrats into chaos.

The Democratic Party and major super PAC supporting Senate candidates have threatened to withhold funds in the race if he remains the nominee.

On Tuesday, Maine Democratic Party Executive Director Devon Murphy-Anderson posted a video giving an “update” on the race.

“The Maine Democratic Party has been working around the clock to develop a process to replace our U.S. Senate nominee that is open, inclusive, transparent and fair,” she said. “The integrity of this process is just as important as the outcome.”

However, Murphy-Anderson did not provide any details on what the process could look like. She also accused Platner’s team of repeatedly reaching out in an attempt “to put their thumb on the scale of what this process looks like.”

Though the circumstances were somewhat different, Democrats are facing flashbacks of when Joe Biden exited the 2024 presidential race after securing the nomination in the primary. In the end, Democratic Party delegates rallied behind Kamala Harris to replace him, but voters did not get a say in the late-stage process.

Platner won the primary in early June with overwhelming support despite a series of damaging reports. But many of those who had stood by him in the past, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ro Khanna, have since turned their backs on him after the latest accusations.

Maine resident Jenny Racicot told Politico and CNN in reports released on Monday that Platner raped her in late 2021 after entering her home uninvited while he appeared to be nearly blackout drunk.

While she previously had accused Platner of “unsettling” behavior to The New York Times, she specifically came forward with the new allegation of rape after seeing the blowback other women who spoke to The Times about Platner received.

She said she agreed with him politically and was not politically motivated. Politico reviewed other documents such as communications and spoke to another man she dated to corroborate her claim.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post released a report in which Platner’s ex-girlfriend Lyndsey Fifield, who dated the nominee more than ten years ago, accused him of removing condoms while they were having sex without her consent.

Fifield had previously told The Post about alleged condom removal in an off-the-record interview last month. She had previously spoken to The Times before the primary. She said she had told The Times reporters about the condoms in off-the-record talks, but was embarrassed to share the information publicly.

In a statement to The Post, Platner’s campaign called the claim “categorically false and politically motivated.”

The New York Post spotted top campaign aides at Platner’s home on Wednesday as Democrats await his decision on whether to withdraw from the race.

Democrats see the Maine Senate race as one of their top opportunities to flip a Senate seat from red to blue on their path to retake the Senate majority, but the fallout around Platner and drama playing out over how to potentially replace him on the ballot threaten to destroy their chances in Maine.

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner, pictured speaking the night of Maine's primary, was hit with an explosive allegation of sexual assault. CJ Gunther/Getty Images

A series of potential replacements has emerged. The Sanders-aligned progressive group Our Revolution threw its support behind logger and former State Senator Troy Jackson as a potential Democratic nominee.

A spokesperson for Democratic Rep. Jared Golden denied he would seek the nomination as his name also was floated as a potential replacement.

Governor Janet Mills’ name has also been thrown out there, but she exited the primary race in April after trailing Platner in polling and failing to raise money or generate strong enthusiasm for her own Senate bid.