Chappell Roan Blasts Invasive Fans in TikTok Rant

Pop star Chappell Roan called out her fans for crossing boundaries in a series of TikToks Monday.

In her first video, Roan asked her 2.9 million followers to answer her questions as she laid out a hypothetical scenario.

“I need you to answer questions. Just answer my questions for a second. If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from the car window? Roan asked. “Would you harass her in public? Would you go up to a random lady and say, ‘Can I get a photo with you?” and she’s like, ‘No, what the f–k,’ and then you get mad at this random lady,” Roan added.

Roan continued and asked if her followers would “stalk,” “follow,” or “bully” this woman if their request was rebuffed.

“I’m a random b—h. You’re a random b—h. Just think about that for a second, okay?” Roan said at the end of the video.

In a second TikTok, Roan laid out her grievances further.

“I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous … That does not make it okay. That does not make it normal,” Roan said. “I don’t give a f–k if you think it’s selfish of me to say no for a photo or your for your time or for a hug,” Roan added later.

“It’s weird how people think that you know a person just cause you see them online or you listen to the art they make,” Roan said towards the end of her video.

Roan’s caption on the video makes it clear that this is a general statement and not aimed towards a particular fan or interaction.

Comments on both TikToks were turned off, so fans were unable to respond to Roan’s rant.

This isn’t the first time the singer has spoken about fans crossing the line. In a July podcast interview with Drew Afualo, Roan said she’d experienced people knowing intimate details—like where her parents live and where her sister works.