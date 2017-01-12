Chargers Owner to Move Team to Los Angeles

Dean Spanos, who owns the San Diego Chargers, has informed the National Football League that he plans to move the team to Los Angeles. Spanos reportedly told NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and other fellow owners the news Wednesday. It would mean starting over in a new market, sharing a new stadium with the Los Angeles Rams, and abandoning the team’s home of 56 years. Spanos was said to have not informed the team’s staff about his decision. The team applied to relocate to Los Angeles in January 2016, in what was supposed to be a joint plan with the Oakland Raiders. That plan was ultimately rejected. In a statement later Thursday, Spanos confirmed his decision to move the team to Los Angeles, saying San Diego “will always be part of our identity.”
